Nomzamo tavern shooting: State has tough task proving parts of case - magistrate

FILE: Police are at the scene in Nomzamo Park, Soweto where mass shooting took place in the early hours of 10 July 2022. Sixteen people were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons inside the Emazulwini tavern. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
21 February 2023 06:59

JOHANNESBURG - The magistrate who has granted bail to one of the men accused of the Nomzamo tavern shooting said that the State would have a tough time proving parts of its case.

Magistrate AW Morton granted bail to a former Hawks commander who has also been charged with murder.

Sixteen patrons were murdered when heavily armed men stormed into the Mdlalose Tavern in July last year.

It is claimed that the shooting was due to a rivalry between two burial societies for miners, many from Lesotho.

But the State believes that the groups are actually illegal miners and that the former cop is a leader of the group that launched an attack that resulted in the massacre.

The State has used the Prevention of Organised Crime Act to argue that the former Hawks commander, who cannot be named due to a court order, acted as part of a gang with the common purpose to kill in July last year.

But Morton is not convinced and said that the State would have a tough time proving that the accused acted in common purpose.

He also pointed out how the applicant was a secretary of a burial society called Terene ea Khosi Chakela, which has 900,000 members.

Morton said that the applicant could not take the fall for the crimes of his members just because he was their leader.

The applicant has been granted R35,000 bail and would return to the Orlando Magistrates Court in June.

