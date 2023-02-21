New electricity minister won't incur massive new expenditure, says economist

Chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine, said that he did not expect a massive additional expenditure to be incurred by Treasury when the new electricity minister takes up office.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to appoint an electricity minister to address the country's unstable electricity supply.

Ramaphosa’s decision was met with criticism, including concerns that an additional portfolio in his Cabinet could prove too costly.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) previously estimated that the electricity ministry would cost the country at least R37 million a year.

Jammine said that the size of Ramaphosa's Cabinet remained a problem, with 28 ministers and 34 deputy ministers.

"The fact is that the complaint is that overall, the Cabinet is bloated and adding one more ministry in the wake of more than 50 other ministries is not going to incur a massive new expenditure," Jammine said.

It’s understood that the new minister won’t be unveiled until after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech on Wednesday.