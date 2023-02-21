Moganedi slam-dunks nominees, bags disabled Sportswoman of the Year title

South African wheelchair basketball player Michelle Moganedi won the Disabled Sportswoman of the Year award at the Gauteng Sports awards.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng’s sporting fraternity descended on the Tshwane University of Technology in Soshanguve, Pretoria on Saturday for the provincial sports awards.

The awards ceremony saw the celebration and honour of top athletes, coaches, media and technical officials - to name a few.

Among the winners was wheelchair basketball ace Michelle Moganedi - who won the Disabled Sportswoman of the Year award.

Let's kick off this week by congratulating newly crowned Gauteng Sport Award winner - our very own Michelle Moganedi.#LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/jzvlqBfXuR ' wheelchairbasketball (@amawheelaBBall) February 20, 2023

"When I heard my name being called out as the winner my mind just blanked out for seconds followed by a voice in my head saying: 'you did it, you made it possible'," Moganedi told Eyewitness News.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ)'s athlete is also part of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Players' Commission.

"The upcoming events for the year are the U25 women’s world championships which will be taking place in Thailand, the Paralympics qualifiers and Supabets NWWBL [National Women’s Wheelchair Basketball League] - which will be taking place at Mandeville sports club."

The commission comprises eight players from around the world and Moganedi is one of the selected players.

𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 | 𝗨𝗝 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗮 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮



Reflecting on the UJ Sport Gala that took place on Thursday, 17th of November, Wheelchair Basketball Student-Athlete Michelle Moganedi speaks on having been named the Sportswoman of the Year.#UJAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/XEx6YvqzeU ' UJ Sport (@UJ_Sport) November 25, 2022

The IWBF Commission was established to give international wheelchair basketball players a platform and a common voice in the governance of global wheelchair basketball.

“To young people who love the sport of wheelchair basketball and want to play this beautiful sport, I would say go for it, don’t let fear of failure stop you. Your love for the sport is enough to teach you and keep you dedicated,” said Moganedi.

The UJ Sport for Students with Disabilities Club athlete was selected in 2022 to represent South Africa at the IWBF Afro World Championships held in Ethiopia.

In August, Moganedi captained the SA 3 on 3 Wheelchair Basketball team at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, finishing in 5th place.

“My family, coaches and managers have been amazing to me and also not forgetting the older players from the men’s team whom I constantly learn from. Not forgetting our sponsor Sasol, who has been with WBSA [Wheelchair Basketball South Africa} since day one, they have backed us and funded us and because of them myself and my teammates live the impossible,” beamed Moganedi.

Congratulations to our athlete Michelle Moganedi as she has been selected to represent the IWBF AFRICA PLAYERS COMMISSION AT THE IWBF Players Commission Meeting#BSPORTSAGENCY #thevoiceofwomen #michellemoganedi pic.twitter.com/ZfPLTByNNk ' Bokamoso Sports Agency (@_BSportsagency) April 6, 2022

The athlete whose studying towards a Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Extraction Metallurgy at UJ said she hoped to see more support for para-athletes in South Africa and possibly more sponsorships.

“In the next five years, I would like to see para-sports being given the funding, time and commitment it deserves to enable all para-sports and athletes to compete and not just participate at the highest level. I hope that para-sport will be seen.”