Mlambo unhappy about Makhubele's stradling of positions of board chair and judge

Tintswalo Makhubele faces a Judicial Conduct Tribunal after accepting a role as the chairperson of the interim board of Prasa while still occupying a position as a judge.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said he was disappointed when he learnt Judge Tintswalo Makhubele had accepted a position as chair of the interim board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) after being recommended for appointment to the bench.

Makhubele is facing a Judicial Conduct Tribunal in which she’s accused of undermining the independence of the judiciary by occupying the position of board chair and judge at the same time.

There’s a dispute over when she actually took office, though, and Makhubele denies there was any overlap.

The tribunal - which comes on the back of a complaint lodged by lobby group Unite Behind - got underway in Rosebank on Tuesday.

Mlambo is the first witness who was called.

Mlambo told the tribunal that after she was recommended for appointment to the bench and, in particular, his division following the October 2017 Judicial Service Commission interviews, Makhubele was supposed to take office on 1 January 2018.

He said she requested a deferment until April 2018, citing her erstwhile position as the chairperson of the Water Tribunal as the reason but that he had refused her on the basis that he did not believe this presented a conflict.

After she failed to pitch up to take the oath of office, he said, they then had a meeting and she ultimately admitted when pressed by him that the real reason she wanted her appointment deferred was that she had by then accepted an offer to chair the Prasa board.

He said he voiced his “complete disappointment”, especially considering that there were a number of matters involving allegations of corruption at Prasa before the court at the time.

Mlambo noted that when Makhubele was asked why she could not turn down the offer to chair the Prasa board at that time, she said she did not want to disappoint the minister.