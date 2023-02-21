Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry: investigator testifies about probe into Gordhan

Rodney Mataboge testified that he had a healthy working relationship with Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

CAPE TOWN - On Tuesday, an investigator in the Office of the Public Protector took the witness seat in the impeachment inquiry of Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Rodney Mataboge testified about investigations involving politicians notably, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

He told the inquiry that he was never intimidated nor harassed by Mkhwebane, as other witnesses had testified.

Mataboge has been an employee of the Office of the Public Protector office since its establishment.

A chief investigator since 2018, he expressed his concerns about being compelled to appear before this inquiry and exposing his identity to the public.

"As an investigator, I feel very much vulnerable to appear before the committee on the matters that I know I have investigated because we have a problem of whistleblowers who need protection in our society."

He made it clear he was not appearing as a witness for either side.

"Sometimes it comes with some adversarial attitude from either side when one is questioned, so I even asked that I not make a statement but come and appear here and answer questions that will be put by either side."

Mataboge has so far testified that he’s been involved in investigating complaints against Gordhan.

