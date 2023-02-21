Masemola denies promising promotions to officials probing luxury bags scandal

The matter, which only hit headlines in November, is still being investigated.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has denied any involvement in the alleged promotions that were promised to officials investigating his Louis Vuitton bags scandal.

In 2016, Masemola and other police officials attended a presentation in Germany on bulletproof vests by businessman Inbanatan Kistiah, who was later awarded a tender with the police.

It's alleged Masemola and other police officials received a Louis Vuitton luxury bag, which was not declared upon his return.

The matter, which only hit headlines in November, is still being investigated.

Masemola said that he had not promised any promotions to officials probing the matter.

"There is no such [thing], now and then members of the service apply to come back into the service. We don't just go out and promise people's positions," Masemola said.