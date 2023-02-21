Makhura, Manana, Ntuli to be deployed to ANC's Luthuli House

Eyewitness News understands that David Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secretary-general of the governing party last year, were deployed to help firm up Luthuli House.

JOHANNESBURG - While there's been expectation from some that former Gauteng Premier David Makhura would be headed into President Cyril Ramaphosa's office, the African National Congress (ANC) has instead deployed him to its Luthuli House headquarters on a full-time basis.

Eyewitness News understands that Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secretary-general of the governing party last year, were deployed to help firm up Luthuli House.

The deployments followed a special national executive committee meeting wherein the ANC finalised its subcommittees and deployed different NEC members across the country.

Eyewitness News understands that Makhura, the former Gauteng ANC chairperson, will be a coordinator for political education, while also serving as deputy chair of the drafting subcommittee.

Manana is expected to retain his position as chair of the national dispute resolution committee and become a full-time member of the organising team.

Ntuli returns to the election committee, which he has previously served on, but this time he is expected to fill the role as ANC elections manager.

Newcomers to the NEC have also been given key responsibilities.

Zuko Godlimpi was appointed deputy chair of the economic transformation subcommittee while Limpopo's Thandi Moraka will chair the arts and culture committee.

The ANC is expected to shed more light on its appointments at a briefing on Tuesday afternoon.