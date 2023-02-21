Lochvaal residents threaten legal action against Rand Water, DWS over flooding

Many homes and businesses have been submerged in water since Saturday after 12 of the Vaal Dam’s sluice gates were opened to relieve water pressure.

JOHANNESBURG - Lochvaal residents in Vanderbijlpark have threatened to take legal action against Rand Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation for allegedly causing the recent floods.

Many homes and businesses have been submerged in water since Saturday after 12 of the Vaal Dam’s sluice gates were opened to relieve water pressure.

VIDEO: 'It’s been a nightmare' - the Vaal sweeps away cars after bursting its banks during flooding

The Department of Water and Sanitation said that this was because heavy rains had caused dams, which feed into the Vaal and Orange River systems, to overflow.

Lochvaal residents believe that the flooding could have been avoided if the 12 dam gates were opened gradually.

ALSO READ: Residents blame Rand Water, DWS for ‘man-made’ Vaal floods

This is despite the Department of Water and Sanitation saying that the gates had to be opened, as the water levels at the Vaal Dam were too high.

Ryno Moolman’s home was left damaged as a result and has described it as a careless move.

"We have a lawyer that is going to represent all of us, so this will not be left just here. We have lost everything."

The Department of Water and Sanitation has cautioned that it may have to open more sluice gates.

VIDEO: Vaal flooding update: More dam gates might have to be opened