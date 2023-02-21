Housing activists to continue fight for Tafelberg property in Sea Point

The City of Cape Town and Western Cape government are challenging a 2020 high court ruling which set aside the sale of the Tafelberg site in Sea Point.

CAPE TOWN - Housing activists opposing the sale of government-owned land in Cape Town say they won't rest until the land is given to them.

Arguments were tabled before the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Monday.

Judgment has been reserved in the matter.

The provincial government plans to use the proceeds of the sale to buy property for the provincial education department.

But housing activist groups, including Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwazi, want the land to be used for social housing.

Reclaim the City took the decision to the high court in 2017 and were supported by Ndifuna Ukwazi.

"There's nothing in what is being appealed at the SCA that is stopping the Western Cape government from releasing that site and building affordable housing," said Ndifuna Ukwazi's Buhle Booi.

Activists say if the site is released for affordable housing, more poor people will benefit from economic opportunities.