Health MECs panic over impact of stage 6 load shedding

Health MECs say they are under pressure due to power cuts with no generators and additional money for diesel.

CAPE TOWN - Health MECs fear South Africa could move beyond stage 6 load shedding, which means some hospitals won’t be exempted from rolling power cuts.

READ: Health dept vows to keep hospitals' lights on amid load shedding

They’re also under severe pressure due to power cuts with no generators and additional money for diesel.

The MECs were addressing a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) ministerial briefing themed: “mitigating the negative impact of load shedding in the provision of healthcare services”.

National Council of Provinces delegates on Tuesday were told that generators are regarded as inadequate to meet demands during load shedding.

READ: 77 hospitals now exempt from power cuts, says health dept

They also have to deal with the unbudgeted increase in diesel and oil expenditure including maintenance costs of generators.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said they “panic” during stage 6 load shedding.

"All those that are exempted are exempted up to stage 6. Immediately, once there’s stage 6 we panic because what if we go to stage 7, especially with the bigger hospitals."

Her Limpopo counterpart Phophi Ramathuba said load shedding also affects water supply.

"The load shedding on its own has affected the water supply in our hospitals and clinic. Many of our clinics are dependent on boreholes if not 90% of them."

Deputy Health Minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said in the short term, the department in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research is conducting due diligence for the installation of solar panels at all public health facilities.