Gauteng govt to build R1.2bn solar farm to lessen dependence on Eskom - Lesufi

He announced this on Monday during his State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Joburg City Hall.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the provincial government would be building a solar farm that would be able to generate about 800 megawatts of electricity.

Lesufi said that this was part of Gauteng’s plan to generate its own electricity and lessen its dependence on Eskom.

"If we don’t tackle load shedding and ensure our that province remains the economic hub of our country, we will face difficult challenges. It will be difficult for us to accelerate economic recovery, so we welcome the national declaration of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Lesufi said that the farm would be built in Merafong at a cost of R1.2 billion.

The premier said that by next week, the provincial government would put out a call for proposals to developers.

"We have learned from the procurement of PPEs. We will work with the Gauteng ethics advisory committee and the Auditor-General to ensure that the processes are transparent, fair and equitable."