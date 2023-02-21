From news anchor to musician: Ayanda Allie to release her debut album in March

Cape Town – Accomplished radio and television news anchor and former Department of Transport spokesperson, Ayanda Allie, will be releasing her debut album, We The People in March.

“The songs hold a mirror to society and articulate what I couldn’t say as a news anchor or spokesperson. The process has been liberating,” Allie said in a social media post.

The 36-year-old also shared a video clip of what type of music we can expect from her on the album.

Allie is no stranger to the music world.

“I’ve been singing and writing music for as long as I can remember. Growing up I sang in the church choir, I even featured in two hip-hop albums and would sing impromptu at restaurants or events when asked.”

Allie said she was ready to do what she loves.

“Now, I figure that life’s too short not to do what you love, so here goes.”