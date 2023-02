EXPLAINER: What South Africans can expect from the 2023 budget speech

Eyewitness News takes a look at some of the important topics that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will touch on.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will on the 22 February 2023 deliver his budget speech. Eyewitness News takes a look at some of the important topics he will touch on.

EXPLAINER: What South Africans can expect from the 2023 budget speech