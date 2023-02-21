Ex-EC ANC ward councillor handed 2 life sentences for killing political rivals

The court heard that he threatened the deceased and demanded that they not take part in the polls.

CAPE TOWN - A former African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in the Eastern Cape has received two life sentences for the murder of his political opponents in the lead-up to the previous local government elections.

Sentencing was handed down in the High Court in Mbizana on Monday.

Lucky Mbuzi, who was a councillor in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality, was arrested along with two co-accused following the murders in 2021.

But the two men were acquitted after they testified that they had been forced by Mbuzi to kill his rivals.

The court heard that he threatened the deceased and demanded that they not take part in the polls.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Luxolo Tyali explained that Hleliphi Thotshe and Mduduzi Madikizela were both shot and killed inside their homes in the KwaJali area.

"The sentencing of the former Winnie Madikizela-Mandela local municipality councillor is commended by the NPA. If politically motivated killings go unpunished, it has a great potential of being a threat to democracy because it will deny communities their right to choose candidates of their choice."