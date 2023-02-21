Eskom blacklists 71 service providers and suppliers due to corruption

The Presidency was briefing Scopa on reports by the SIU into affairs and procurement at several government departments and entities.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency on Tuesday said Eskom has had to blacklist most of its service providers and suppliers due to illegal activity and corruption.

The Presidency was briefing Parliament's finance watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, on investigative reports by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

According to The Presidency, the SIU issued a total of 162 reports to the president on investigations into affairs and procurement at several departments and entities since 2001.

The Presidency said most of the investigations by the SIU that were proclaimed by the president almost always involved infrastructure.

Deputy Director General in The Presidency Matsieti Mekoa said state-owned enterprises make up just 7% of referrals but have higher financial implications.

Eskom and Transnet also top the list of referrals for blacklisting suppliers.

"Eskom is leading the pack followed by the Free State provincial treasury department with 56 suppliers restricted and Transnet 51 and Umngeni Water Board 49. But what is very interesting as well, is Eskom has indicated that it has blocked 71 suppliers."

Minister in The Presidency Mondli Gungubele also promised action against those implicated in the probes.

"The late Minister Dullah Omar said criminals need certainty that they will be found, they will be arrested, they will be sanctioned."

