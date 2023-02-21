Eskom assures SA load shedding won't escalate beyond stage 6

The current stage 6 rolling power cuts were implemented after eight generation units broke down.

JOHANNESBURG – Ailing power utility Eskom on Monday assured South Africans that it does not anticipate escalating load shedding beyond stage six.

It said it also expects its capacity to improve from the weekend.

But Eskom said it had contingency plans in place should it face more challenges.

"I can give the country the assurance that we’re doing everything in our power to ensure that we do not end up in a situation where we go beyond that [stage 6]. But, of course, the system has an inherent lack of reliability and that gives us the need to plan for these unforeseen events," said the utility's CEO Andre de Ruyter.