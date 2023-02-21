Electricity infrastructure vandalism still a challenge: City of Cape Town

In the last quarter of 2022, the municipality recorded 230 incidents of vandalism across the metro.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) said that vandalism to electricity infrastructure, including illegal connections, remained a challenge in the metro.

The municipality said that it recorded 230 incidents for the last quarter of 2022 across the metro.

Mayoral committee member (MMC) for Energy Beverley van Reenen and officials from her department visited Mamre Primary School on Monday to put the spotlight on vandalism in the area.

Van Reenen said that its education and awareness drive was one of a number of initiatives that the city had in place to help curb vandalism of critical electricity infrastructure.

She said that their work was already yielding positive results in some areas, including Mamre and Atlantis.

"In the fourth quarter of last year, the Atlantis district recorded only seven out of 230 incidents of vandalism.

"We appeal to all communities to be vigilant and to be the custodians of electricity infrastructure by reporting to the South African Police Service and to the city."