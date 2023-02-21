Eastern Cape floods: search continues for missing people

The Eastern Cape government expects the death toll to rise as they search for four people reported missing.

CAPE TOWN - The search continues for the missing people after floods ravaged various parts of the Eastern Cape last week.

Some families were preparing to lay their loved ones to rest after 10 people lost their lives in the tragedy.

The Eastern Cape government estimates the cost of damage to infrastructure to be worth R4.5 billion.

While some families mourn the loss of their loved ones who were swept away by the devastating floods, some still need closure as their family members are still missing.

Zikhona Simoyi and her family lost their entire home and livestock.

While two of their family members died, their two-year-old niece was still unaccounted for.

Simoyi said this has left her numb and traumatized: "I just... I don't know. We have lost everything. We are still looking for one child a two-year-old. It would have been better if we found her then we would have closure but unfortunately."

The death toll is expected to rise as four people were reported missing.