E-tolls will soon be a thing of the past, assures Lesufi

The controversial electronic tolling system was introduced in 2013 as a way for Sanral to repay its debt for the improvement of freeways in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, said national government was close to officially gazetting the scrapping of Electronic tolling systems (e-tolls).

As of January 2023, Minister of Finance Enoch Gondogwana announced that Sanral's Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) stood at R47 billion.

Lesufi said several government sectors were still finalising a plan on settling the debt.

“To agree on the debt repayment methods and money collected from paying customers, as well as funds not collected from non-paying customers, we are of the strong view this chapter, this part of history, will now be finally buried.”