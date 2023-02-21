At least 1 person dead in collision between 2 trucks on N14 near Diepsloot

The Gauteng Traffic Police Department advises motorists to use different routes following an accident on the N14 between R55 Olivenhoutbosch and R511 Diepsloot.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists headed to Tshwane on the N14 near Diepsloot have been advised to use alternative routes, following a fatal accident.

The Gauteng Traffic Police Department said that two trucks collided, with one person declared dead on the scene.

The department said that some people were still trapped inside another truck.

Gauteng traffic’s Obed Sibasa: "Authorities are dealing with a fatal crash on the N14 between R55 Olievenhoutbosch and R511 Diepsloot. Traffic in Tshwane is badly affected and only one lane is open. The opposite direction is open but slow due to spectator value."