Armed Forces Day: Ramaphosa lauds SANDF for its contribution

The president paid tribute to the men and women in uniform on Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the men and women in uniform for their contribution to the social and economic development of South Africa.

Ramaphosa, who is also the Commander in Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), addressed the Armed Forces Day gathering in Richards Bay on Tuesday morning.

Armed Forces Day is held annually on 21 February to commemorate the tragic death of 616 black South African troops when the SS Mendi steamship sank on its way to France in 1917.

On #ArmedForcesDay we commemorate the men and women in uniform who perished on 21 February 1917 in the English Channel where troops and crewmembers lost their lives after the SS Darro, travelling at full speed and emitting no warning signals, rammed into the SS Mendi

The event culminated with Ramaphosa laying a wreath at the Empangeni World War II memorial.

After presenting some soldiers with medals for their bravery, Ramaphosa took to the podium to laud those who are part of the SANDF.

Ramaphosa urged the soldiers to do much more than defend the sovereignty, constitutional democracy and order of the country.

He said they also play a huge role in the country's development by responding to many of the country's various challenges when there is a need.

#ArmedForcesDay honours and celebrates the bravery, steadfastness and commitment displayed by former and current serving men and women of the South Africa National Defence Force

"They are to be found on rescue missions in times of disaster. They are to be found rebuilding and building bridges where a desperate need exists. They are also to be found rehabilitating our rivers from the effects of pollution. They have time, time and time again shown that they are a force for good."



Ramaphosa also praised the soldiers for putting their lives on the line in defence of the country.

"I wish to pay tribute to all members of our armed forces who at great risk to their own lives, work tirelessly to help maintain law and order in times of crisis. I commend the highest level of discipline with which they discharge their duties under very difficult conditions."

The president also honoured the women and men who lost their lives in the course of their patriotic duty in the country and on international missions.