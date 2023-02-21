ANC's NEC supports Ramaphosa's plan to appoint a minister of electricity
Mbalula said an electricity minister will be the silver bullet for the country's energy woes.
JOHANNESBURG - Speaking on 21 February 2023, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the ANC's national executive committee supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans of appointing a dedicated minister of electricity.
Mbalula said this is a necessary intervention to solve the country's electricity crisis.
