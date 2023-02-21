Go

ANC's NEC supports Ramaphosa's plan to appoint a minister of electricity

Mbalula said an electricity minister will be the silver bullet for the country's energy woes.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula addressing the media on 31 January 2023. Picture: @MbalulaFikile / Twitter
21 February 2023 15:29

JOHANNESBURG - Speaking on 21 February 2023, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the ANC's national executive committee supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans of appointing a dedicated minister of electricity.

Mbalula said this is a necessary intervention to solve the country's electricity crisis.

