ANC must evaluate approach to coalition governance, says Mbalula

Fikile Mbalula says that the party needs to evaluate how they are going to approach dividing power, with David Makhura appointed to be the one to handle the coalition issues.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Secretary General Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said the party must assess its approach to power-sharing.

This came as the ANC entered into a coalition with the National Freedom Party (NFP) and the Economic Freedom Fighters in KwaZulu-Natal's Mzala Nxumalo region.

In a media briefing held at Luthuli House on Monday, following a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting, Mbalula said David Makhura will deal with the issue of coalitions.

Makhura, who is the former ANC Gauteng chairperson, is one of the new NEC members deployed full-time to the ANC’s headquarters.

The ANC has been part of multiple tussles in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni as it attempts to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance and its coalition partners.

Mbalula said when it comes to coalition negotiations, there has been a one-size-fits-all approach by its provincial structures.

“We’ve got to give direction to the provinces, what is our interest in coalitions? We want stability. Coalitions have proven that they are quite unstable, and they affect service delivery and we needed to find solutions to this problem.”