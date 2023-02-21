117th Soweto Derby: who will start in goal for Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs will take on arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in what is expected to be a capacity crowd at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane hasn’t settled on his preferred goalkeeper this season as Bruce Bvuma, Itumeleng Khune and Brandon Peterson have all shared the starting spot.

There will be plenty of talk in the lead-up to the game about who of the three men Zwane should choose.

Peterson has started the last eight games in goal for Amakhosi and would have been eager to keep his spot in the team for the derby. However, his performance against Golden Arrows in the 3-2 loss isn’t the kind that will inspire confidence amongst the club’s supporters, despite keeping three consecutive clean sheets in the three matches before that.

His impassioned response to conceding the third goal, a thunderous striker by Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa while surrounded by five defenders, showed intense disgruntlement as he berated his defenders who offered flimsy protection for him, which could cost him his place in the team.

Said Peterson: “Obviously, it’s a big game. It’s one of the games you look forward to when you’re playing for Chiefs or playing for Pirates. It’s one of the biggest derbies in Africa, who wouldn’t want to be part of it?”

Goalkeepers tend to come under scrutiny in the country’s biggest game of the year– as evidenced by Bucs' keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane who was caught out of position by Yusuf Maart in the previous derby in October and conceded the goal that allowed the Phefeni Glamour Boys to walk away with the bragging rights.

Khune is a veteran of 27 previous derbies, and while he hasn’t been at his best in the current campaign, he’ll have plenty of admirers amongst the Amakhosi faithful who’ll prefer his cool and calm demeanour between the sticks on Saturday.

