'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler

Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions.

Cape Town City coach, Erik Tinkler says the three points earned against Swallows over the weekend was invaluable for his team and for him as a coach.

Cape Town City won 2-0, thanks to goals from Taahir Goedeman and Taariq Fielies, and in the process ending their 3-match losing streak in all competitions.

The win takes the Cityzens up to 8th on the DStv Premiership table, just 5 points behind 3rd place Orlando Pirates.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Tinkler says the pressure on him was beginning to mount ahead of the match against the Dube Birds.

We had 3 losses in a row which is not what you want as a coach and as a team so there was a lot of pressure going into that game against Swallows. We needed the 3 points to take pressure off. Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City coach.

The reality is that if you lose 3 or 4 games in a row South Africa there will always be talk of you losing your job as a coach, but you have to take the good with the bad and continue to believe in the plan and in yourself as a person. Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City coach.

I am lucky to have a boss that is not the type of person who looks to fire people quickly and who knows what football is about, and how things work. Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City coach.

With Kaizer Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane under pressure due to his team’s poor run of form, which includes the recent defeat to Golden Arrows, Tinkler was also asked if he would like the Chiefs job having been linked with the role before Gavin Hunt was appointed.

Never close doors and never say never, that's my belief. You never know what might happen in the future. But right now, I'm happy and planning to stay here for the next 10 years. We do see ourselves as a big club and as a big club we need to be in the top 4 every season, that’s my focus at the moment. Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City coach.

