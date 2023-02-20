WATCH: Vaal residents reeling after floods wash away livelihoods

Residents in the Vaal area say this is the worst flood they have ever lived through.

JOHANNESBURG - Flooding in the Vaal has severely damaged houses located along smaller rivers in the region.

With evacuations still ongoing after 12 of the Vaal Dam's sluice gates were opened to alleviate pressure after exceeding maximum capacity, residents in Evaton, Mkhelele and Lochvaal were left to pick up the pieces of what was left of their homes.

Many residents had to be airlifted from their roofs to safety over the weekend.

Arthur Jensen told Eyewitness News that all he and his wife Marlene were able to retrieve from their Lochvaal home was a handbag and a wallet.

The Jensens were not home when raging waters infiltrated their home, at some point reaching ceiling height. They are one of the lucky ones, as they have insurance.

"This should never have happened," Arthur said. "It's a total disaster. Some people have to be held responsible."

Residents said that this was the worst flood they had ever seen.

Warnings sent out were largely ignored, ward councillor Sybrand Smit said.

