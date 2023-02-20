Top cop Masemola insists progress is being made against gun violence in SA

Over 7,000 people were murdered between October and December last year, with at least 3,000 of those murdered during the quarter killed with firearms.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite an increase in gun violence in South Africa, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that efforts by the police to remove illegal guns from the streets had yielded good results.

The latest quarterly crime statistics showed a significant increase in murders.

Masemola said that they confiscated over 4,000 guns over the same period, with almost the same amount of cases opened for the possession of illegal firearms.

He said most of the suspects involved in mass shootings had been arrested.

"The shootings in the Eastern Cape, the shooting at a tavern in the East Rand and also Pietermaritzburg, in all those cases we've made arrests already. People are being caught," Masemola said.