Three suspects due in court for allegedly kidnapping Western Cape lawyer

A man and two women are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a lawyer who was reported missing on Friday.

The lawyer's wife reported him missing on Friday.

Detectives then discovered that someone had rummaged through the attorney's office and an evidence file.

Clues in the file led officers to track the lawyer's vehicle to Klawer on the West Coast.

Western Cape police's Joseph Swartbooi.

"Private police spotted the vehicle at an address in the policing precinct and entered the house, where they then rescued the missing person, who was still traumatised, but then arrested and detained a male and two females on a charge of kidnapping."