Team SA rookies eye gold at Women's Ice Hockey World Championships

CAPE TOWN - The Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships kick off in Cape Town on Monday.

While representing one’s country on any level is an honour, three rookie ice hockey players who have just joined Team South Africa say they are looking at bringing home gold.

Three newbie players on the South African women’s ice hockey team are eager to make their debut in the international rink this week.

Kayleigh Els could not hide her elation to be joining Team SA.

“Overall, I just want to make some good memories, play some good hockey and enjoy it.”

While Inge Albertyn said that she was feeling excited about the tournament, but admitted that she was also nervous.

“My expectation is that we are going to win because obviously, we didn’t come all this way to get a third place. We came here to win and give it our all.”

Michelle Visser said that she was confident in the team’s ability to do well in the tournament.

"I am looking forward to the tournament and representing South African ice hockey. I am mostly looking forward to playing against other teams and learning a bunch of new things."

The event is set to run until Sunday at the Ice Station at Grand West.