State identifies bodies of four murdered sex workers

The State went as far as October to find the critical evidence pertaining to the murders.

JOHANNESBURG - The bodies of four out of six sex workers linked to murder accused Sifiso Mkhwanazi have now been positively identified through DNA evidence.

This emerged during the court appearance of 20-year-old Mkwanazi at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Mkhwanazi was arrested in October after the bodies were discovered at his father’s panel beating workshop in the Johannesburg CBD.

He was only charged with one count of murder because the State was working to identify the other five bodies.

It took the State four months to finalise the DNA results of four of the victims.

State advocate Tshepo Mahange kaMzizi said the identities of two of the victims as well as used condoms are still outstanding.

The State was also widening the scope of CCTV footage required for evidence.

"Some of the bodies were more mummified and/or skeletonised in such a way that they were beyond recognition, so for us to be able to find more evidence, we have taken it back from October to three months. So we are working on footage of up to three months back."

The case was postponed to 25 April 2023 for further investigation.