Satawu rejects Transnet management's plan to privatise entity

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has rejected the plan to privatise Transnet by the entity's management.

Satawu said that this move was riddled with corruption and only those in power would benefit while leaving the poor and working class to suffer.

On Wednesday, the rail operator's CEO, Portia Derby, delivered a presentation to Parliament that suggested privatisation.

But the portfolio committee on public enterprises rejected this, saying that the parastatal was not following government's mandate.

Satawu said that the claims by Derby that Transnet was non-profitable were false.

Spokesperson Amanda Themesa: "The so-called plan and strategy to privatise Transnet has corruption written all over it. They're lying. Transnet makes millions of rands every day and it can sustain itself. They made a profit of R5 billion in the 2021/2022 financial year. Transnet is not a private business, it is a government entity. They will not collapse it under our watch, we are going to fight them."