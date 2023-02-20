Residents blame Rand Water for ‘man-made’ Vaal floods

Despite the Department of Water and Sanitation explaining sluice gates had to be opened to relieve pressure on the Vaal and Orange river systems, residents are fuming.

VANDERBIJLPARK - Some of the residents affected by the recent floods in the Vaal have described the surge of water as man-made.

Twelve of the Vaal Dam’s sluice gates were opened at the weekend, after it was filled following continued bouts of heavy rains.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said this was to relieve water pressure after heavy rainfall caused dams that feed into the Vaal and Orange river systems to overflow.

On Friday, the DWS urged farming communities along the river system to take measures to protect human life and livestock and avoid damage to property as rapidly rising water levels were anticipated.

RESIDENTS BLAME RAND WATER

Ryno Moolman is a father of two who moved into his home in the Vaal about six months ago. But now he has been left with nothing but a mutilated structure.

Walking into his yard, Eyewitness News spotted his bakkie completely submerged, with furniture placed around the house damaged beyond repair.

But he said the recent floods were not a natural disaster, instead insisting the dam gates were negligently opened.

“Rand Water will be held accountable for this. This is not a flood; this is not too much water - it’s bad maintenance.”

He said his family was staying with his mother in Vanderbijlpark.

