Ramaphosa lauds 'successful' AU summit of heads of state

Ramaphosa said countries needed to work collectively to address issues of infrastructure and the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa dubbed the recently concluded African Union summit of heads of state and government as a successful and collaborative effort to better the continent's economy.

Speaking at the summit in Ethiopia at the weekend, he said that it provided the necessary steps that were required to accelerate the establishment of a free trade area on the continent.

Ramaphosa said that countries needed to work collectively to address issues of infrastructure and the economy.

He also expressed gratitude after South Africa was appointed chairperson of the AU's peace and security council - which aims to address conflict between countries in the continent.

"Of course, we also discussed conflict in our own area in Mozambique and applauded the steps that are being taken by SADC [Southern African Development Community. We also looked at the conflict in the Sahel region, so it has been a really good meeting," said Ramaphosa.