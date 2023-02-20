Order granted for City of Cape Town to evict those occupying areas unlawfully

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said they were expecting a final order to be granted in April, and that the city tried to get people off the streets.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it has been granted a high court order to carry out eviction notices at various unlawfully occupied areas in the metro.

The municipality insisted it had done everything it could to help people get off the streets, but that not everyone accepted assistance.

"No person has the right to reserve a public space as exclusively theirs while indefinitely refusing all offers of shelter and social assistance. The city is working to add 420 more shelter beds to safe spaces in the CBD, with a R77 million budget for care interventions to help people off the street this year alone."