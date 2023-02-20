Nomzamo tavern massacre bail hearing moved to JHB after Soweto security threat

Last week, tensions were high in Orlando where Nomzamo residents blocked the magistrate's court's only gate, threatening to bomb the building and the neighbouring police station if the accused was granted bail.

JOHANNESBURG - An Orlando Magistrates Court sitting will be heard in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Monday morning following fears of a security threat at the Soweto court.

Six men linked to the deadly Nomzamo tavern massacre in July last year will appear in the dock.

This is for the bail judgment of one of the men who cannot be named due to a court order.

Sixteen patrons were gunned down at the Mdlalose Tavern last year, in what is believed to have been a rivalry between two Basotho burial societies for miners.

The applicant for bail is a former Hawks branch commander turned businessman operating in the Free State and the North West.

He is also the accused that has told prosecutors that he suffered a minor stroke while in prison and has not received the requisite medication.

Last week, tensions were high in Orlando where Nomzamo residents blocked the magistrate's court's only gate, threatening to bomb the building and the neighbouring police station if the accused was granted bail.

The court then ruled that due to the security risk and the threat to court personnel's lives, the matter should be moved to a different court.

On Monday morning, before bail judgment is delivered, the State will hand over a supplementary affidavit from the investigating officer as part of the bid to oppose bail.

The defence will argue on that affidavit before a ruling is handed down.