Mutizwa inflicts more misery on Kaizer Chiefs

It was the fourth league loss in six matches with Chiefs securing only four points from a possible 18 in the richest African national championship with a R15 million first prize.

JOHANNESBURG - A disastrous South African Premiership run by Kaizer Chiefs continued on Sunday when they lost 3-2 against visiting Golden Arrows in Johannesburg.

It was the fourth league loss in six matches with Chiefs securing only four points from a possible 18 in the richest African national championship with a 15 million rand (775,000 euros) first prize.

However, despite winning only eight of 20 matches, the most successful South African club in domestic competitions with 54 titles remain fifth because of the erratic form of rivals.

Arrows flew from Durban having lost five straight league matches and trailed twice before Zimbabwean Knox Mutizwa scored twice in the final quarter to snatch victory.

Sifiso Hlanti had given Chiefs an early lead which Ntsako Makhubela cancelled in first half added time at the Soccer City stadium.

Chiefs went ahead again just two minutes into the second half through Mduduzi Shabalala, then Mutizwa raised his Premiership goal tally to five by netting twice with close-range shots.

Victory lifted Arrows to 10th, but a side that has averaged one victory every three matches are only four points above rhe relegation zone.

An unstoppable shot from defender Taariq Fielies that doubled the lead was the highlight as mid-table Cape Town City defeated lowly Swallows 2-0 in a match marred by three red cards.