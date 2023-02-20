Limpopo MEC condemns violence, torching of homes in Gumbu village

During the unrest, approximately 15 houses were set alight as well as police vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani condemned the violence that took place in Gumbu Village, near Masisi, where approximately 15 houses were torched by angry residents.

Radzilani said it was concerning that the violence also saw police vehicles being set alight during the unrest.

The violence was reportedly related to the killing of a local village head earlier last week.

The MEC said that since the incident, more police were deployed, including the Tactical Response Team (TRT), to quell the violence.

"The MEC said that community members should allow law enforcement officers to do their job and anyone who undermines the authority of the police should meet the might of the wrath of the law," said department spokesperson Vongani Chauke.