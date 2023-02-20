Life Esidimeni: Gauteng health dept pays out millions – but still no arrests

To date, 405 claims have been paid, with each living victim and their family receiving R1.2 million. But the DA says more must be done to arrest those responsible for the more than 144 deaths.

JOHANNESBURG – Despite no charges being laid for the deaths of more than 144 Life Esidimeni patients between 2015 and 2016, financial compensation has started to trickle in.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Gauteng health spokesperson, Jack Bloom, said that the provincial legislature’s health committee revealed last Friday that government had paid R405 million to victims of the tragedy.

In a report tabled at the meeting, the Gauteng government confirmed that 514 claims were received, 405 of which were to receive compensation of R1.2 million each. This amount would be split 50/50 between the families and the mental healthcare user, if they are still alive.

Originally, 134 claimants received compensation during a lengthy arbitration process headed by former deputy Chief Justice, Dikgang Moseneke.

An additional 271 claimants benefitted from Moseneke’s recommendation that other victims be compensated, Bloom said, with more expected to be paid. So far, only 60 mental health users have received their portion of the funds, Bloom said.

The ongoing inquest into the deaths of the Life Esidimeni patients, which began in July 2021, has not seen anyone charged.

Bloom said this was “disappointing”, and that although payouts were necessary, it could not “fully compensate for the suffering and the loss of lives”.

“The inquest needs to speed up its proceedings as families will only have closure when the culprits are charged and sentenced,” Bloom said.

In October 2015, a decision was taken by the Gauteng Department of Health to terminate a 30-year contract with

Life Esidimeni Healthcare Centre, which saw more than 1,400 mental healthcare patients transferred to non-governmental organisations.

Less than one year later, it was revealed that a number of patients had died due to inadequate care.

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is scheduled to be the final witness of the inquest and is set to take the stand in April.