It's a good buyer's market in SA right now, says property expert

There have been several interest rate increases in recent months, but the banks and real estate experts say this hasn't stopped people from applying for bonds.

CAPE TOWN - If you're looking to purchase a home, a local property realtor believes that it is a good buyer's market right now.

There have been several interest rate increases in recent months, but the banks and real estate experts say this hasn't stopped people from applying for bonds.

"A lot of people have held off over the last couple of years to buy property, and have made sure they've got good credit and have therefore decided to enter the market at this stage, when it is essentially a good buyer's market," said Only Realty Property Group's Grant Smee.

Smee advised potential homeowners to do their homework, and budget for the years ahead before making that big buy.

"People look to reenter the market more aggressively but first-time buyers have been severely affected by interest rate increases because of affordability mainly, but again, South Africans, the first opportunity they get to enter the market is when they jump and part of the problem is that they jump into ownership without fully considering the full picture."