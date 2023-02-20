Inside EWN: How do we address the carnage on SA's roads?

A panel discussion on Inside EWN delves into how we can curb fatalities on our roads despite the many awareness campaigns by the Department of Transport and other entities.

JOHANNESBURG - The news of a bus crash in Limpopo that claimed the lives of 21 people has shaken the nation.

The bus was transporting commuters from Louis Trichardt to different villages in the Vhembe District Municipality when it collided head-on with a cash-in-transit vehicle on the N1 highway last week.

The incident highlighted the scourge of road deaths in South Africa and the many reasons for these incidents, including unroadworthy vehicles, drunk driving and the poor state of roads in the country.

The roundtable discussion on Inside EWN delves into how we can curb these fatalities on our roads.

Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson and discussion panelist, Layton Beard, said that the number of fatalities continued to rise annually.

“We are still seeing too many deaths on our roads annually and unfortunately nothing much is being done about this scourge. When you look at how much road fatalities cost our economy, it is way beyond R200 billion a year which includes medical bills, road refurbishments and more, which creates a ripple effect, along with the emotional devastation caused by the accidents.”

Founder of South Africans Against Drunk Driving, Carro Smit, said that the most causes of death on the roads was speed.

“There are multiple reasons leading to road fatalities, but second to drunk driving is speed, as it is easy for the driver to lose control when speeding. And another reason is that of poor road furnishing that can accommodate pedestrians, cyclist as well as tar.”

Smit also added that even though we talked openly about drunk driving, it continued to happen because it was easy to get away with it.

“There seems to be a shortage of breathalysers from the metro police and lack of evidence that can be presented in the courts by alcohol experts to put the matter as a criminal act and put those who are at fault behind bars.”

Speaking on what could be done to reduce road fatalities and increase safety, Beard said that there needed to be continuous promotions and education within schools and more.

‘’When last did you see an anti-drink driving advert on TV promoted by the RTMC? There is very little education on all platforms, especially in schools for road safety and even on the roads from the traffic law enforcement.”

Department of Transport spokesperson, Lwazi Khoza, was also part of the discussion and said that the department had prioritised rail corridors to give commuters a different form of transport to alleviate traffic on the roads as well as other plans to serve the people.

“Looking into the roads traffic, there’s also a heavy emphasis on bus transport systems to ensure that those who need this form of transport to access various opportunities.”

She also said that there had been great carnage witnessed on the roads due to human behavior on the roads and the ministry has created a role in sensitising motorists and pedestrians to understand how the roads should function.

Listen to the full conversation below