Homelessess can be solved if all spheres of govt work together, says NGO

The Homeless Action Coalition said the local, provincial and national governments should collaborate effectively to address the scourge of homelessness.

CAPE TOWN - A non-profit group argues that if all levels of government worked together, South Africa would have a real shot at effectively addressing the homelessness problem.

On Monday, the Cape Town Mayor's office announced that it secured a high court order to carry out eviction notices at various illegally occupied areas in the metro.

The are dozens of tented areas mushrooming across the city and the municipality said a final order to clear them may be granted in April.

The Homeless Action Coalition's governing board member Ilse Marten: “Homelessness is infinitely complex and what we at HAC [Homeless Action Campaign] are advocating for is that there should be alignment between national, provincial and local policy around solving homelessness because it can be solved."

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis insists, though, that they've done everything to help people off the streets, but not everyone wants it.

“This has included offers of dignified shelters at our expanded city safe spaces and NGO night shelters as well as referral for addiction treatment, social interventions and more. While many have accepted our help, many others have unfortunately refused our help."

But Marten believes it's all about creating a relationship and winning a homeless person's trust.

“I think the city has their field workers in place and the guys go and do site visits, but then it's very important to move people to the next phase and that is change ready and that implies that you have to do activities with them, and workshops with them on a regular basis not incident-based."