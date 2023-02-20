High expectations for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's maiden Sopa

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Lesufi to provide a clear plan on the measures that will be put in place to save the province’s struggling municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties have presented their wish lists ahead of Gauteng Premier Panyazi Lesufi delivering his maiden State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Johannesburg City Hall on Monday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Lesufi to provide a clear plan on the measures that will be put in place to save the province’s struggling municipalities.

Last year, the Auditor-General revealed that Gauteng municipalities were plagued by poor financial management, with Tshwane ranked as the worst-performing metro.

Political turmoil has been dogging the province's municipalities over the last few months, with political parties fighting for power in the metros.

Throughout the instability, the City of Johannesburg had to find ways to address its dire financial crisis, with one of the options being a R2 billion short-term loan to mitigate its constraints.

In the City of Tshwane, the AG then flagged over R10 billion in irregular expenditure.

Despite the DA being at the helm in the troubled Tshwane metro, DA provincial chairperson Solly Msimanga said that Gauteng's metros needed to be prioritised.

"The time for politicking is over and service delivery needs to happen now. Our residents deserve a government that they can trust," said the party's spokesperson Dorianne Arendse.

Meanwhile, ActionSA said that Lesufi should focus on economic recovery in the province following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party claimed that Lesufi's predecessor David Makhura's plans to address the effects of the pandemic were unsuccessful.

It said that Lesufi should strive to get the basics right.

"Among these may be using the existing expanded public work program [EPWP] to provide work opportunities for more people, especially young people, and help fix and maintain public infrastructure and improve service delivery," said the party's provincial chairperson Bongani Baloyi.