GotG to continue assisting Türkiye from SA following return

The organisation's volunteers returned to the country on Sunday, after spending ten days in the disaster-stricken country to assist with search and rescue operations following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit both Türkiye and Syria.

CAPE TOWN - While volunteers from Gift of the Givers returned to South Africa, the organisation said that it would continue to aid Türkiye and Syria from the country.

Volunteers arrived back on home soil on Sunday, after spending 10 days in Türkiye assisting with search and rescue operations in the wake of the earthquake that hit the country on the border with Syria.

Gift of the Givers was one of several organisations that responded, after both countries were hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake earlier in February.

The death toll has since climbed to approximately 46,000.

It was an emotional and physically taxing 10 days for the organisation’s teams who were deployed to Türkiye.

Rescue workers were digging through rubble to find some form of life or to offer closure to family members who lost loved ones.

Though they returned to the country, Gift of the Givers founder Imtiyaaz Sooliman said that their work was not done yet.

“Right now, we are sourcing tents, sleeping bags, generators, gas heaters and portable toilets as millions of people in Türkiye are displaced in freezing cold weather and this is the assistance they require.”

He said that the organisation’s hospital in Syria would also continue to assist when needed.

“Our kitchen is attached to the hospital and is feeding meals to the victims, to the patients coming to the hospital.

“We are also providing tents for shelter as many people have lost their homes. Medical equipment and supplies will also be going into Syria.”

Sooliman said they were also arranging shipments of rice, wheelchairs, and blankets to Syria.