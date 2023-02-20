Go

DA proposes alternative budget to revive SA's economy

The party seeks to relieve indebted South Africans as well as rectify the country's energy crisis.

FILE: Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance Dion George. Picture: @CapeTalk/twitter
FILE: Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance Dion George. Picture: @CapeTalk/twitter
20 February 2023 13:32

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday tabled its “alternative budget” which the party said will help revitalise the economy and offer relief to battling households.

The party presents its alternative budget every year before the finance minister tables the budget before the National Assembly.

The party’s finance spokesperson Dion George said the budget would provide solutions to the public debt problem, boost the energy sector and halve unemployment.

"The DA has formulated an alternative budget proposal to revitalise the economy and bring relief to battling households. The DA’s 2023 alternative budget is founded on our comprehensive economic policy that will deliver an enterprising economy that can halve unemployment by 2030."

The party also said its budget seeks to privatise Eskom in a bid to bolster the energy sector.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA