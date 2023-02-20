City Power working to restore electricity to parts of Soweto after cable theft

Four of City Power's substations were hit by cable thieves on Sunday, plunging many homes into darkness.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has called on Soweto residents to be patient as it worked to replace vital cables that were stolen from its Nancefield substation.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that five cables were cut at the Nancefield substation in Soweto.

"It will take a considerable amount of time to restore the Nancefield substation and we are calling on the community to be patient and we continue to call upon residents to be vigilant against the destruction of our infrastructure and to report any suspicious activity around the electricity infrastructure," said Mangena.

Three suspects were arrested on Sunday while on their way to a scrap yard to sell the stolen cables.

Recurring incidents of cable theft have left several Johannesburg areas powerless for days on end.

"The same problem led to a power outage in areas around Baragwanath Hospital and Power Park after cable theft at a Soweto substation," Mangena said.