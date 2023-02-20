City Power warns residents against accepting fake technicians into their homes

Joburg City Power urges residents to not accept people that claim to be working for City Power into their homes.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power says criminals have found new ways to carry out the theft of cables in houses in the city.

The utility is warning residents against accepting people into their homes who claim to be from City Power.

Three suspects were arrested on Sunday in connection with the theft of stolen cables at four of its substations in the south of the city.

Two City Power contractors were also apprehended on Friday for allegedly stealing and selling the cables that they were meant to install.

Recent police investigations have linked illegal miners around Roodepoort to the theft of cables at substations.

City Power says it has been dealing with hundreds of outages calls due to the theft of supply cables.

Officials have ramped up security around substations, but it seems that thieves have found their way around this intervention.

The utility is dealing with a syndicate that steal service cables.

It’s understood that people posing as employees have been entering homes, claiming to be changing cables and then stealing them.

City Power has warned residents to check with their councillors if technicians are working in the area before allowing anyone into their homes.