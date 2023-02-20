Body found in Lanseria identified as that of man swept away in Diepsloot river

The city’s EMS aquatic team recovered the body of the 37-year-old male, after he was submerged in the river last week during the heavy rains.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) positively linked the body of a man discovered in Lanseria to the man who was swept away in a river in Diepsloot.

The man was submerged in a river last week during the heavy rains.

This weekend, as teams intensified their search, the city's aquatic team was split in two after a woman also drowned in a river in Lehae Township on the West Rand on Saturday.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said that the man's family identified him.

"Through perseverance, diligence, dedication and hard work, the EMS aquatic team, together with the Joburg Water Police, have been able to recover the body of a 37-year-old male. The body was recovered in Monaghan Farm in the Lens area."