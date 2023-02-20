After Sona debate, Parly focus shifts to budget speech

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to flesh out some of the plans detailed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his Sona, and how they will be funded, when he tables the national budget.

CAPE TOWN - With the debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) done and dusted, the parliamentary focus shifts to the tabling of the national budget on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to flesh out some of the plans detailed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his Sona, and how they will be funded.

This includes how government will address the country's energy shortage.

The minister is expected to provide more details on the state of disaster declared around the energy crisis.

On Monday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to present its budget proposals and expectations.

On Tuesday, Parliament is finally expected to provide an update on the reconstruction of the legislature's fire-gutted buildings, a year since it came under arson attack.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla is also expected to address the National Council of Provinces on how he plans to mitigate the impact of load shedding on health facilities.

On Thursday, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande will be providing Parliament with a state of readiness report for tertiary institutions amid the current unrest on some campuses.

On the same day, the National Assembly will again be faced with approving the Electoral Amendment Bill as it chases down a Constitutional Court deadline to allow independent candidates to stand in national elections.

Parliament's Section 194 committee will this week also attempt to hear evidence after objections from the suspended Public Protector put the brakes on witness testimony at her impeachment inquiry last week.