Turkiye quake: Scale of tragedy shocks Gift of the Givers volunteers

Raina Gihwala, who was part of the Gift of the Givers team said nothing could have prepared her for what she saw when she arrived in the country.

CAPE TOWN - They were not prepared for the scale of the tragedy, said a member of the Gift of the Givers team that arrived home from Turkiye on Saturday.

The team had been in the Turkiye country for 10 days, assisting with search and rescue operations in the wake of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated the country and Syria earlier this month.

Raina Gihwala, who was part of the Gift of the Givers team said nothing could have prepared her for what she saw when she arrived in the country.

“You think that by seeing images you sort of have an idea of what you are going to walk into, but I can tell you getting there, seeing the devastation, seeing all the families sitting around the rubble just hoping to find a loved one. They’ve lost everything. And they got to the point even if you could just let them know that their loved ones, even though they are deceased, they just want closure,” said Gihwala.

She said that despite the devastation and destruction, the Turkish people were kind and welcoming to the team.

“I pray they can heal from the sadness and I wish them all the best.”

The death toll is currently sitting at more than 43,000 people, with thousands more still missing, almost two weeks on.

A member of the Gift of the Givers team that was deployed to Turkiye described the experience as “bittersweet”.

Urban search and rescue technical rescuer David Bruiners said he often works away from home, however, this time hit differently for him.

“An incident of this magnitude is overbearing and overwhelming for us. But just the fact that we could make a small difference in the area we were deployed to is bittersweet for us.”