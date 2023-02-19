'Thank you!': Turkish General Consulate to Gift of the Givers

The Turkish Consul General, Sinan Yesildag, was among those waiting to welcome Gift of the Givers volunteers as they touched down on home soil on Saturday, following a 10-day relief mission in Turkiye.

CAPE TOWN - The Turkish Consul General thanked South African aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, for its assistance following the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

Close to two weeks after a devastating earthquake hit both countries, more than 46,000 people have died and more than 84,000 buildings have either been severely damaged or collapsed completely.

Nine members of the Gift of the Givers team that was deployed to assist with search and rescue efforts touched down on home soil in Cape Town and Joburg on Saturday.

The Turkish Consul General, Sinan Yesildag, was among those waiting to welcome them at the Cape Town International airport.

He struggled to hold back his tears, calling them "heroes".

“I know you are very tired, you had a very difficult time in Turkiye. You witnessed pain and tears, but you saved lives. The Turkish people are grateful to you and your families – thank you,” he said.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expressed his pride in the returning volunteers.

"It is not everyday that you get to welcome back heroes who have gone to help on the other side of the world. We are so proud that South Africans stand up to go and help so quickly. I have to say to Gift of the Givers that you guys

are amazing."